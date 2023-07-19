Barbie star Ryan Gosling opens up about one role he regrets doing: Find out

Barbie star Ryan Gosling has recently opened up one role he was most embarrassed by while discussing about his past jobs

Ryan has been making headlines for his role as Ken in the upcoming rom-com. However, when he was 13-year-old boy, he did one character which he’s still ashamed of.

The Notebook actor shared he joined The Mickey Mouse Club while working along Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

Speaking to BBC Radio1, Ryan recalled playing of the characters on the “variety show” which he called the his “worst ever”.

When host asked about his previous character or costume that he still finds it ridiculous, The Gray Man actor said, “I was a hamster at one point.”

Ryan Gosling as Hamster

After his confession, Ryan’s co-star Margot Robbie stated that Ryan had “walked into that one”, and to this, the La La Land star replied, “You do it to yourself man. Why’d you bring it up?”

Meanwhile, Ryan also disclosed that he had worn unique outfits that looked “pretty ridiculous my entire life”.

Currently, Ryan and Margot will be seen in a new movie, Barbie, which is scheduled to release on July 21.