Mandy Moore’s shocking admission about receiving pennies amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Mandy Moore has recently admitted she received nothing but “pennies” for streaming residuals from This Is Us amid SAG-AFTRA’s strike.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke up on the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California on July 18.

“The residual issue is a huge issue,” revealed the 39-year-old.

The Emmy-nominated actress told the outlet, “I was sent very tiny, like, 81-cent checks for streaming residuals for her work on the hit series.”

“I was talking with my business manager who said he's received a residual for a penny and two pennies,” disclosed the Chasing Liberty actress.

Moore, who played the leading role in NBC hit series from 2016 to 2022, stated, “We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another.”

A Walk to Remember star added, “But many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills.”

Meanwhile, several other Hollywood celebrities have slammed the residuals system in the wake of SAG-AFTRA strike, which started on July 14.