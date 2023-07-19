 
menu menu menu

Mandy Moore’s shocking admission about receiving pennies amid SAG-AFTRA strike

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Mandy Moore’s shocking admission about receiving pennies amid SAG-AFTRA strike
Mandy Moore’s shocking admission about receiving pennies amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Mandy Moore has recently admitted she received nothing but “pennies” for streaming residuals from This Is Us amid SAG-AFTRA’s strike.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke up on the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California on July 18.

“The residual issue is a huge issue,” revealed the 39-year-old.

The Emmy-nominated actress told the outlet, “I was sent very tiny, like, 81-cent checks for streaming residuals for her work on the hit series.”

“I was talking with my business manager who said he's received a residual for a penny and two pennies,” disclosed the Chasing Liberty actress.

Moore, who played the leading role in NBC hit series from 2016 to 2022, stated, “We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another.”

A Walk to Remember star added, “But many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills.”

Meanwhile, several other Hollywood celebrities have slammed the residuals system in the wake of SAG-AFTRA strike, which started on July 14.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle? video

Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Saudi singer Mishaal Tamer's journey to music stardom against all odds

Saudi singer Mishaal Tamer's journey to music stardom against all odds
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no ‘old compadres’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no ‘old compadres’
The Witcher's executive producer responds to fan boycott calls amid actor change

The Witcher's executive producer responds to fan boycott calls amid actor change
Barry Diller shocks Hollywood with his opinion on AI replacing actors

Barry Diller shocks Hollywood with his opinion on AI replacing actors
Mindy Kaling not interested to talk about on her weight loss journey

Mindy Kaling not interested to talk about on her weight loss journey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for causing Thomas Markle’s ‘outbursts’? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for causing Thomas Markle’s ‘outbursts’?
Susanna Reid of GMB moved to tears in interview with terminally ill friend, Suki Thompson

Susanna Reid of GMB moved to tears in interview with terminally ill friend, Suki Thompson
Robert Downey Jr ‘intimidated’ to join Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr ‘intimidated’ to join Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer: Here’s why