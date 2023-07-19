Meghan Markle is on a ‘Big American Adventure’, experts say

Experts have just ridiculed Prince Harry for making the ‘human equivalent of the semicolon’ Prince Edward look more fun.

Royal commentator Daneila Elser issued these claims and admissions.

She weighed in on everything in her piece for News.com.au, where she said , “Do you think Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh might be a tad, secretly, in his heart of hearts, relieved?”

Because “For decade upon decade, the late Queen’s fourth child was the human equivalent of the semicolon – underappreciated, unused and often forgotten.”

“And he was also the constitutionally irrelevant genetic footnote who was responsible for the most mortifying, toe-curling flop in modern royal history aside from that one-time Princess Margaret put out her beat poetry on vinyl.”

“That is, until recent times,” Ms Elser said before adding, “with the advent of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Big American Adventure.”

At the end of the day, “They have crossed an ocean, forded the Pacific Coast Highway and braved the Los Angeles traffic in their quest to make it, a quest that right now is looking like it’s going about as well as Harold Godwinson holding off the Norman Conquest.”