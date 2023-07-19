 
Gwyneth Paltrow empowers women to embrace ageing on their own terms

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared her thoughts on ageing and some of her beauty secrets.

In a candid interview with British Vogue on Monday, the actress expressed her thoughts on getting older, saying, "I think it's a culture problem," adding that women are judged based on their looks over the years, whereas men are seen as silver foxes.

She said frozen in time is weird and added, "As women, we want to be healthy.

Paltrow expressed her admiration for actors who embrace their age and are not ashamed of looking older, reports Pagesix

While lamenting at double standards, she said that it is considered handsome for a man to go grey, but for women, it is the other way around, and there are always questions like, "What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your aging skin."

She stressed respecting people's choices of however they want to age. 

She said some people would want to get plastic surgery, whereas some would embrace being a fabulous French grandmother. 

It's their choice, and everyone should be empowered to go through their life however they want to.

Revealing how she wants to look while ageing, she said, "I don't want to have a wrinkle-free face."

She added that a person's mental state, nutrition, and exercise levels impact their 'beauty'.

