Meghan Markle has 'never needed' Prince Harry like she needs now

|July 20, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are feeling very underconfident amid continuous career snubs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lost their partnership with Spotify, are 'worried' about their future.

Royal expert Angela Levin told Sky News Australia: "I think they are really worried.

"I think not getting on the Emmy’s list has really made them feel very unstable."

She added: "[Meghan and Harry] have had a long list of things that have gone very wrong, Spotify and Netflix and all these things but this Emmy which Meghan asked if she could be on the panel to decide what goes in."

Ms Levin added: "One minute their going to do things separately, the next minute its ‘Meghan has never ever needed him more than she needs him now'."

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals. The couple now lives in California.

