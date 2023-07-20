 
menu menu menu

Dalton Gomez holds back tears as Ariana Grande ends 'fairytale'

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Dalton Gomez holds back tears as Ariana Grande ends fairytale


Dalton Gomez is seemingly not taking his break up with Ariana Grande well.

The celebrity is reportedly a mess after his split with the singer.

A source told US Weekly: “Dalton has been devastated by it."

“A separation is not what he wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

“Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana,” the second insider shared.

“Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this<' they added.

The couple tied the knot with each other in 2021. It was not until a year when the former love birds faced a problem.

“They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” the source said.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix grows robustly despite password-sharing crackdown

Netflix grows robustly despite password-sharing crackdown
Kate Middleton shuns Meghan Markle's best friend at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton shuns Meghan Markle's best friend at Wimbledon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel broken after snubs and failures?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel broken after snubs and failures?
James Cameron dismisses AI powers against human brain in cinema

James Cameron dismisses AI powers against human brain in cinema
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by White House?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by White House?
Ice Spice reveals 'humble' Taylor Swift waited outside studio for her

Ice Spice reveals 'humble' Taylor Swift waited outside studio for her
James Bond star Daniel Craig caught running red light on bicycle in London

James Bond star Daniel Craig caught running red light on bicycle in London
Post Malone's sweet gesture to fan who had brain hemorrhage: ‘Simply the best experience’

Post Malone's sweet gesture to fan who had brain hemorrhage: ‘Simply the best experience’
Kylie Jenner under fire for 'Tone Deaf' photo amid rising heatwave warnings

Kylie Jenner under fire for 'Tone Deaf' photo amid rising heatwave warnings