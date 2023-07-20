Critics shower praise on Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

'Oppenheimer' makes waves with rave reviews

As the reviews embargo on Oppenheimer was lifted on Wednesday, July 19, which described Christopher Nolan's movie as a 'masterpiece.'

Based on Robert J. Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, the father of the atomic bomb', the movie depicts the efforts of the scientist to create the deadly weapon and, later, his fears of its repercussions.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “Both a probing character study and a sweeping account of history, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a brainy, brawny thriller about the man who led the Manhattan Project to build the bomb that ended World War II."

The AV Club reviewed: “Oppenheimer deserves the title of masterpiece. It’s Christopher Nolan’s best film so far, a step up to a new level for one of our finest filmmakers and a movie that burns itself into your brain."

The Mashable penned: For Nolan devotees, there’s plenty in Oppenheimer to marvel over, from its incredible ensemble’s crackling chemistry to Ludwig Göransson’s immersive and disturbing score, to a corner of modern history that challenges audiences with complex moral questions and unapologetic dread."

Oppenheimer will land in theatres on July 21.