Nina Dobrev offers dissapointing update on 'The Vampire Diaries'

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

The Vampire Diaries was ended in 2017
The Vampire Diaries did not need much introduction; a hit series with dozens of glowing reviews and spawned several spinoffs. So does that mean the chances of a reboot are bright?

The question was put in front of the series lead Nina Dobrev when she appeared on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"Oh my goodness, I think it's way too soon to be talking about a reboot, because it didn't even end that long ago," she continued.

"But I'm very close with Paul [Wesley] and Kayla [Ewell] and Candice [Accola], and Kat [Graham], and the list goes on because it was such a big part of our lives for so many years. So it's hard not to stay in touch with everybody and see them when we can."

The 34-year-old also said she would return to the Vampire franchise, but that depends on two things.

"I think it always depends on the role and the director. I don't want to say never because if Steven Spielberg is directing or if Martin Scorsese has a vampire flick coming up and there's a great role that will challenge me in some way, maybe, so I guess, yeah."

