Dylan Sprouse was calling Barbara Palvin ‘wife’ for three years before wedding

Dylan Sprouse knew that he was going to marry Barbara Palvin well before he popped the question.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, the Victoria’s Secret’s Angel, 29, revealed that the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 30, had been calling her wife three before they tied the knot.

Dylan and Barbara were married in an ‘intimate’ wedding ceremony of 115 guests in attendance at the church in Albertirsa, Hungary, where the model’s parents were married 34 years ago.

Talking about her new name, Barbara told Vogue, “It’s gonna take some time for me to get used to being called Mrs Sprouse. Dylan’s been calling me his wife for three years now, so there’s not a lot of adjusting on his end.”

The couple, who started dating in June 2018, originally got engaged in September last year but made the official announcement nine months later.

The new Mrs Sprouse dished some rare details of the proposal to the outlet. The couple was heading to a camping trip with friends in California. Then, they stopped at a spot where you could see otters, which is Barbara’s favourite animal, in the wild.

“It was very romantic,” she said of the proposal. “I was suspicious and thought he might pop the question because he packed a shirt that was too nice for camping.”

The model was dressed in a Vivienne Westwood gown which she later changed into a custom-made Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress for her dance party. She also had a third dress change, a red one, at Midnight by a Hungarian designer, Mero.

Meanwhile, Dylan was dressed in a classic black suit.