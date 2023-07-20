 
menu menu menu

Cop martyred, eight injured in Khyber district blast

By
Qazi Fazlullah

|July 20, 2023

People can be seen walking on the road past an ambulance following an explosion in KPs Bara Bazar, on July 20, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter
People can be seen walking on the road past an ambulance following an explosion in KP's Bara Bazar, on July 20, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter

KHYBER: A cop was martyred, and eight others including policemen were injured in an explosion suspected to be a suicide attack in the Bara Bazar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district, police said Thursday.

The latest attack on the law enforcers occurred when police were checking people entering the tehsil compound — which houses the Bara Police Station, government offices, and a cell of the counter-terrorism department.

The police said the injured were being shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dogra Khyber Agency. The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Initially, the police said that smoke was seen rising from the site of the explosion. They said that heavy firing was also reported after the explosion.

The KP police suffered another attack last night when two cops were martyred, and two others were injured in a firing incident in the Regi area of Peshawar.

Police said that unidentified armed men opened fire on the cops at the entry checkpoint near Regi Model Town Police Station and fled. The injured cops were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The martyred were identified as Head Constable Wajid and driver Farman.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

E&P sector forewarns financial collapse owing to cash flow plight

E&P sector forewarns financial collapse owing to cash flow plight
MQM-P complains to PM about not being consulted on key issues

MQM-P complains to PM about not being consulted on key issues
Karachi Intermediate Board chairman replaced abruptly during exams

Karachi Intermediate Board chairman replaced abruptly during exams
Accession Day: PM Shehbaz reaffirms 'unflinching support' to Kashmiris

Accession Day: PM Shehbaz reaffirms 'unflinching support' to Kashmiris
PTI terms statement attributed to ‘missing’ Azam Khan ‘set of contradictions’

PTI terms statement attributed to ‘missing’ Azam Khan ‘set of contradictions’
Parvez Elahi shifted to Adiala Jail as wife moves LHC against detention

Parvez Elahi shifted to Adiala Jail as wife moves LHC against detention
Imran Khan to face trial in special court for hatching ‘cypher conspiracy’: Sanaullah

Imran Khan to face trial in special court for hatching ‘cypher conspiracy’: Sanaullah
Ukrainian foreign minister to make official visit to Pakistan tomorrow

Ukrainian foreign minister to make official visit to Pakistan tomorrow
When Kiswa was prepared in Pakistan?

When Kiswa was prepared in Pakistan?