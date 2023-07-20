Cop martyred, eight injured in Khyber district blast

People can be seen walking on the road past an ambulance following an explosion in KP's Bara Bazar, on July 20, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter

KHYBER: A cop was martyred, and eight others including policemen were injured in an explosion suspected to be a suicide attack in the Bara Bazar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district, police said Thursday.



The latest attack on the law enforcers occurred when police were checking people entering the tehsil compound — which houses the Bara Police Station, government offices, and a cell of the counter-terrorism department.

The police said the injured were being shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dogra Khyber Agency. The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Initially, the police said that smoke was seen rising from the site of the explosion. They said that heavy firing was also reported after the explosion.

The KP police suffered another attack last night when two cops were martyred, and two others were injured in a firing incident in the Regi area of Peshawar.

Police said that unidentified armed men opened fire on the cops at the entry checkpoint near Regi Model Town Police Station and fled. The injured cops were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The martyred were identified as Head Constable Wajid and driver Farman.

More to follow...