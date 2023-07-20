Prince Harry’s bestselling memoir ‘Spare’ receives a major blow

Prince Harry was served a fresh blow through his memoir, Spare, as people noticeably began to discard the book.

The book, which was a bestseller in the Amazon’s book list after more than 1.4 million copies were sold on its first day, is now being left in hotels and resorts across Spain, Turkey and Green, via Express.com.uk.

Holiday specialists On the Beach’s chief customer officer, Zoe Harris, revealed that she hadn’t seen anything like this before.

“We’ve never witnessed anything quite like it,” Harris told the outlet. “Lost property offices in our most popular resorts are brimming with copies of Spare, and we had a couple of Prince Harry’s books sent to us from a hotel that some of our customers had holidayed to.”

Holidaymakers had been leaving their copy of Spare by the poolside, at the receptions, in their rooms before checking out and even in the bins found by the beachside.

Harris said that they found it funny at first but in the past few months, the frequency of them getting the copies was too much for them to handle.

“Several other hotels have been sending the books back, now we have bookcases full of them,” she continued. “I’m asking hotels to please stop sending them over, otherwise we’ll never get rid of them all.”

She added, “Maybe we should all take a leaf out of Harry’s book and spare ourselves the bother in the first place!”

On the Beach shared that they are planning to give away the copies on its social media pages.