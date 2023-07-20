 
Aditya Roy Kapur all set to launch his own music soon

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Aditya Roy Kapur will soon be launching his own music soon.

Aditya, who rose to fame with his 2013 film Aashiqui, has announced that he will be staring a new phase in his life.

Recently, some videos of the Gumraah actor went viral where he could be seen strumming a guitar and singing. Therefore, he has decided to take some time off from his busy schedule and focus on music craft.

In an interview with News 18, he revealed: "I play music and now I’m working on an album that I’ll be hopefully be putting out soon. I’ve been in the studio, working on that. Music has always been a passion and hobby but I’m pursuing it more seriously now.”

He further added: "It had come up as a possibility but it never quite happened. I discussed that with Mohit (Suri; filmmaker) back in the time during Aashiqui 2. He wanted me to go into the studio just to sing the songs and get that sensation of singing them as a singer would because I was playing a singer in the film."

The Ye Jawani Hai Deewani actor recalled how he kept on singing in a studio during the recording session of The Night Manager: "So, I went into the studio and sang the songs of Aashiqui full-on no matter how bad I sounded."

"I think they put me on mute on their side of the studio, but I felt like I was singing on my side and got it out of my system."

Aditya Roy Kapur also showed his interest in singing songs for films: "I haven’t sung in any film but I’m sure it could happen sometime in the future. I believe that, be it Hindi or English, singing is singing. But I would like to do a little bit of work on singing in Hindi if I want to do it properly for a film", reports India Today. 

