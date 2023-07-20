Roald Dahl’s racism is undeniable and indelible, say author's museum

Roald Dahl museum has recently slammed the late author for his “undeniable and indelible racism”.



On July 19, The Roald Dahl Museum issued a statement on its website, saying it supports “the apology made in 2020 by the Dahl family and Roald Dahl Story Company for Dahl’s antisemitic views about Jewish people”.

The statement also pointed out that their staff had “received training to prevent antisemitism and will work to combat racism by being more welcoming, inclusive, diverse and equitable”.

“We want to keep listening and talking to explore how our organisation might make further contributions towards combating hate and prejudice, supporting the work of experts already working in this area, including those from the Jewish community,” said the museum in a statement.

On its website, the museum also wrote that it “condemns all racism directed at any group or individual”.

“Roald Dahl’s racism is undeniable and indelible but what we hope can also endure is the potential of Dahl’s creative legacy to do some good,” read the statement.

For the unversed, Dahl is one of the most popular authors in children’s literature in the 20th century, who wrote classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda and The BFG.

Meanwhile, some of his works have been adapted for movies, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, Fantastic Mr. Fox and many more.