Shakira snaps at paparazzo asking inappropriate question amid Jimmy Butler romance

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

File Footage

Shakira lost her cool and snapped at a paparazzo asking her an inappropriate question as she arrived in Miami after her visit to Europe.

The Waka Waka singer was accompanied with her kids when a journalist approached her with a question about her love life amid her rumoured romance with Jimmy Butler.

Lately, the Columbian singer has been making headlines about her alleged affairs with Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton and Butler these days.

However, she was not willing about any of it in presence of her boys, Sasha and Milan, she shares with her former partner Gerard Pique.

According to Marca Magazine, Shakira was going towards her car after leaving the airport when Leonel Arguelles, a reporter from the show El Gordo y la Flaca, approached her.

He questioned the star about her recent musical productions and her visit to Barcelona and London while asking her to say a greeting for her fans.

However, the next question from the reporter left Shakira enraged as he asked her if she would give him a chance for love.

"Please, a little respect," Shakira snapped before getting in her and driving away.

Meanwhile, Shakira has been rumours to be in a romantic relationship with Butler after they sparked dating speculations when they were spotted having dinner in London.

Dishing on their romance, the source said told Us Weekly, “They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there.”

“Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him,” the insider added.

