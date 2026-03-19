Zendaya, Tom Holland wedding's new clue dropped after 'last name reveal'

Zendaya and Tom Holland might have secretly married ahead of 'The Drama' release

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been fueling secret wedding rumours without confirming or denying the speculations, but at last her last name has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old actress surprised a couple at their wedding in her movie, The Drama wedding chapel and signed up to be the witness for their marriage.

While signing the documents, the Euphoria alum jokingly said, “last name reveal” which stirred up a debate about whether she had changed her name to Holland’s.

However, the official documents have been obtained and the name she signed has been revealed now.

According to the public records, the Spider Man actress signed her name as Zendaya Coleman.

Although it is not a legal requirement to change last names after wedding, so Zendaya keeping her name unchanged does not confirm that she hasn’t secretly married.

Speaking of having Zendaya at her wedding, the bride, Payton Whitmore told the outlet, “I was like, 'Congratulations to you too, girl. Like, I know you got a lot going on,' She was so sweet. She put her hands on her chest and was just like, 'Thank you so much.'"