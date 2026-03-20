Zayn Malik lines up something special for fans after 'KONNAKOL' release

Zayn Malik is planning to treat fans with more than just new music, something more exciting is on its way.

After his solo fifth album KONNAKOL will be released on April 17, the former One Direction star prepared some special events to connect with his supporters in a more intimate and hands-on way.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 19, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker reposted InZayn’s social media post, personally confirming a meet-and-greet event scheduled for April 22, at Newbury Comics in Faneuil Hall, Boston.

The poster uses a moody, minimalist aesthetic typical of the singer's current artistic era.

Details showed that a photo opportunity is included with the visit.

To attend the specific Boston event, fans typically need to pre-order the Konnakol CD or vinyl through the Newbury Comics website to secure a limited-edition wristband.

Moreover in the following social media update the Pillowtalk chart-topper again reposted another promotional flyer from the official fan headquarters account.

It shows an arrangement for a live in-store performance by the 32-year-old singer-songwriter on April 23, at the Sound Garden in Baltimore, Maryland.

A note at the bottom clarifies this is an "IN-STORE PERFORMANCE ONLY," meaning there likely won't be a separate signing or meet-and-greet session at this specific stop.

Zayn might play or sing a short acoustic or stripped-back set of songs from the KONNAKOL album for fans inside the record store.

These appearances are a part of the promotion for his upcoming album, which includes a South Indian vocal percussion tradition.