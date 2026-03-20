Kirsten Dunst to star in ‘Minecraft 2' after fans' campaigns

Kirsten Dunst has secured her spot in the Minecraft Movie sequel, and she's making no secret of how pleased she is about it.

The actress, 43, took to Instagram on 19 March to announce she had been cast as Alex in the untitled follow-up, writing simply: "My dream came true."

The role was teased in the post-credits scene of A Minecraft Movie, with Alex previously voiced by Kate McKinnon in the first film.

Dunst had been openly lobbying for the part since August, when she told Town & Country she had two very good reasons for wanting in.

Her kids adored the first film, and she was ready for a box office win. "Maybe I can just make a movie where I don't lose money?" she said at the time, with candidness.

She had a point. Her most recent film, Roofman, was made on a tight budget, with much of it going towards building that fully stocked fake store.

Dunst did, however, note one perk from the experience: her kids are still wearing pyjamas she "borrowed" from the set.

A Minecraft Movie, which opened in cinemas in April 2025, was a runaway hit, earning close to $1 billion at the box office.

The sequel will bring back the original cast alongside Dunst, with Jason Momoa, Jack Black and Danielle Brooks all set to return.

For a star who has spent much of her career in critically acclaimed but modestly performing films, the Minecraft universe represents something of a new frontier.

On the evidence of her Instagram post, she couldn't be happier about it.