‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke to lead Netflix ‘The God of the Woods’

Maya Hawke is stepping into Netflix’s newest prestige drama, The God of the Woods, marking her first major series role following the conclusion of Stranger Things.

Based on Liz Moore’s New York Times bestselling novel, the series dives into the Van Laar family’s dark secrets in the Adirondacks after the disappearance of 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar from her family’s summer camp.

As past tragedies resurface, the show explores privilege, power and the unraveling of wealth.

Hawke will portray Judy Luptack, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s first female investigator, determined to crack the case in a male-dominated field.

The series comes from co-showrunners Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainville, Mindhunter) and Liz Moore (Long Bright River), with Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty executive producing for Original Film.

Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

The casting cements Hawke’s continued relationship with Netflix, where she became a fan favorite as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things.

She recently won acclaim at SXSW for Wishful Thinking, which took home the Grand Jury Award for Narrative Feature.

She is widely known for her work in Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Ethan Hawke’s Wildcat.

Her upcoming projects include The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Beyond acting, Hawke is also carving out her music career with her new album Maitreya Corso set for release on May 1.