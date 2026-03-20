Olivia Rodrigo teases OR3 song for special someone amid Louis Partridge buzz

Olivia Rodrigo hints at upcoming love songs on third album despite breakup rumours

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge seemed to have parted ways towards the end of last year, after a three-year-long loving relationship, but her recent comments suggest otherwise.

The 23-year-old pop superstar is currently teasing her third studio album which is rumoured to be titled Luck, and she shared that the album in works is a love album.

The drivers license hitmaker appears on the cover story of British Vogue for April 2026, and she shared some snippets of her album with the interviewer.

Speaking about the love songs on her upcoming album, the Grammy winner described them as “sad love songs,” noting, “I realised all my favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.”

One of the soft rock love songs on the album is where she voices her intuition about recognising love in the early days, the rarity of finding someone special. “The person that the song is about is great,” she gushed.

Rodrigo’s other songs on the album capture her insecurity as a lover, the feeling that she has value because of being loved.

However, it doesn’t work like that, and the final song on the album is about that epiphany. “It’s what I think being in love feels like. You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful. It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times,” she said of the song.

This comes after reports claiming Rodrigo and Partridge’s relationship had come to an end and she had scrapped the love album she had been creating. While the couple remained private in their relationship, the album might hint at the status of their love.