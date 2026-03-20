Demi Moore pays tribute to Bruce Willis on 71st birthday

Demi Moore has marked Bruce Willis's 71st birthday with a warm tribute on Instagram, sharing photos of her former husband alongside their granddaughter in a post that speaks to the enduring closeness of their blended family.

Moore, 63, posted the snaps on Thursday, 19 March, with one showing Willis receiving a kiss from two-year-old Louetta, the daughter of their eldest child Rumer, while she sat in his lap.

"All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW!" Moore wrote alongside the post, and shared a further snap on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Generational birthday love! Happy birthday, BW!"

Willis's current wife Emma Heming Willis also marked the occasion, using the birthday to shine a light on her newly announced charity, The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund.

"If you'd like to honour Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organisation working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver, a small act of kindness that can mean so much," Emma, 47, wrote in her tribute.

Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, followed by frontotemporal dementia, and stepped away from acting at that time.

Moore, who received an Oscar nomination this year for The Substance, next appears on screen alongside Keke Palmer in Boots Riley's I Love Boosters, due in cinemas on 22 May.

She also stars in the Paramount+ series Landman, which has been renewed for a third season.