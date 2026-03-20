Jesy Nelson 'heartbroken' as twin daughter fitted with leg splints

Jesy Nelson has given a fresh health update on her twin daughters

Jesy Nelson has given a fresh health update on her twin daughters, revealing they have been fitted with leg splints in an emotional post on Thursday.

The Little Mix star, 34, welcomed daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe prematurely in May 2025 with her ex-fiancé, Zion Foster.

Earlier this month, Jesy revealed the devastating news that both babies had been diagnosed with genetic neuromuscular disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1).

Since sharing her twins' health battle, Jesy has openly documented the challenges of managing their diagnosis on social media, and in a new Instagram video, she revealed they will be using leg splints to flatten out their 'pointed' feet.

She told her followers that she was 'sad' to see her babies would need the splints, as it was another 'reminder' of their health struggles they were facing.

Jesy said: 'So today, I had to go pick up the girls' splints because their feet are pointing, and they need to be flattened out. It made me really sad.'

Despite her nine-month-old daughters' devastating prognosis that they may not live beyond the age of two, Jesy last month explained that despite the tragic news she has decided to keep filming her Prime Video series as she fights to 'make a change.'

Despite her nine-month-old daughters' devastating prognosis that they may not live beyond the age of two, Jesy last month explained that despite the tragic news she has decided to keep filming her Prime Video series as she fights to 'make a change.'

Meanwhile, Jesy recently revealed the traumatic experience of attempting to take her own life last week, just days before quitting the chart-topping band in 2020, in her new documentary.

In her new Prime Video docu-series, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, she recalled feeling 'really alone.'