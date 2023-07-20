Kylie Jenner refutes plastic surgery rumours on Hulu's The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner has recently tried to shut down the rumours that she had changed her whole face with surgery.



In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kylie refuted the rumour that she had altered her appearance by undergoing surgery.

She said, "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child, and it is false and baseless that I changed my whole face through surgery."

During her conversation with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian on the show, the TV star added that she had gotten only fillers and didn't want to be a part of that story.

Jenner continued, "I have always been the most confident kid in the room," adding that she always loved herself and still believes in self-love.

She revealed that she got lip fillers in 2015 at 17.

According to Pagesix, Kylie said that getting lip fillers was the best thing she did to her face, and she won't regret it.

She revealed that she didn't heavily edit her Instagram posts and expressed her surprise at young girls editing their Instagram posts.

She admitted that other people can instil insecurities in a person, but she had passed that stage.

Khloe lamented that putting so much on people was unfair and added that everyone is doing their best.