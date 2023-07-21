Shakira delivers inspiring speech while earning EIGHT awards at PJ event

Comeback queen Shakira proudly declared 'It's because of the fans she wants to do better’ as she gave an inspiring speech at the 2023 Premios Juventud awards in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday.

The Whenever, Wherever hitmaker, 46, who skipped the red carpet, took home eight awards, including Best Pop/Urban Track.

Upon learning she would be taking home the most trophies of the night, the Colombian singer gushed on stage: 'The best luck I've had is with my fans. You inspire me to be better and to never give up.'

'To be honest, when I had self-doubt, you made me believe in myself again. When I feel fragile, you give me strength. You've protected me, you've been loyal. You celebrate my joy and are with me in my struggles. It's because of you I want to be a better musician, a better person,' she continued.

Shakira was also honoured with the Agent of Change Award along with singer Camila Cabello, 26.

As she accepted the honour, the Colombian powerhouse said: 'We live in an ambiguous world, surrounded by good music, beauty, TikTok dances, filtered selfies.'

'But there are realities that cannot be filtered or made up.’

'It is an imperfect world, but fortunately it is constantly changing. And that is a truth that cannot be wasted. When my 10-year-old son tells me with sadness that a friend of his would like to change his skin colour because he doesn't feel part of it or that someone else is being pushed aside because of his preferences.'

She went on to say as a mother, it is her responsibility to 'show him that he doesn't have to be quiet' and that he can 'raise his hand' and use his voice to 'complain about that and everything else he disagrees with.'

Shakira concluded: 'If you raise your voice and do not lower your arms, then I can rest assured that my children and that you are and will be the hope of many and are also and will be the true agents of change.'

Shakira shares her boys with soccer player Gerard Piqué, 36.

The former couple confirmed the end of their 11-year relationship last June, shortly after the former FC Barcelona and Spain footballer was accused of cheating on the singer.