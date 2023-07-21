DC unveils massive crossover: Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong

DC has announced its most monstrous crossover event to date - "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong."

The collaboration between DC, Legendary Comics, and Toho International promises an epic showdown between the DC Universe's mightiest heroes and the iconic monsters, Godzilla and Kong. The seven-issue event series, written by Brian Buccellato and illustrated by Christian Duce with colorist Luis Guerrero, is set to kick off in October.



The story begins with a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom but quickly takes a dangerous turn when a breach between worlds allows Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse to emerge on DC's Earth.

What follows is a colossal brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction. The series promises to be a no-holds-barred battle decades in the making, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the clash of these iconic characters.

DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee expressed his excitement, stating that as a comics fan, there's nothing more thrilling than exploring the "What If" scenarios that arise when fandoms collide. The matchup of the Justice League against not only Godzilla but also the mighty Kong is a dream project that no bona fide comics fan will want to miss.

Robert Napton, SVP & Publisher at Legendary Comics, highlighted the significance of this crossover, hoping it will join the ranks of classic comic book meetings. Brian Buccellato, the writer for the event, expressed his enthusiasm for building something larger-than-life by combining both the DC Universe and Legendary's Monsterverse in this monumental project.

The series, scheduled for release on October 17, will feature variant covers by renowned artists such as Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Rafael Albuquerque, Francesco Mattina, and Dan Mora and Alan Quah.

Additionally, readers will be treated to two Kong and Godzilla "Roar Sound FX" gatefold variant covers, complete with sound chips that produce noise when opened.