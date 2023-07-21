Nielsen reports record-breaking streaming viewership for Hulu's 'The Bear'

According to Nielsen's latest streaming ratings, the FX-produced Hulu series "The Bear" has achieved a remarkable milestone, drawing a staggering 853 million minutes of viewing time for the week of June 19-25.

This figure is more than double the show's best performance for its first season last year, which garnered 349 million minutes.

"The Bear" claimed the second spot among original series, only surpassed by Netflix's popular show "Black Mirror," which accumulated 1.55 billion minutes of viewing during the same week.

Notably, "The Bear" also secured the fifth position among all titles, an impressive feat considering the competition from a diverse range of streaming content.

The overall leader for the week was the former USA series "Suits," with an astounding 2.32 billion minutes of viewing time, making its debut on Netflix and also available on Peacock. Other titles in the top 10 include "SWAT," "Extraction 2," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Bluey."

It is essential to note that Nielsen's streaming ratings only cover viewing on TV sets and do not include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings are limited to U.S. audiences and do not encompass viewership in other countries.

The extraordinary viewership figures for "The Bear" highlight the increasing popularity and success of streaming content.