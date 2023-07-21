Netflix announces release date for ‘Depp V Heard’ Documentary Series

|July 21, 2023
Netflix has officially acquired rights for the Depp V Heard documentary series, and its release date has just been unveiled.
The entire trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard featured a $5 million payout in punitive damages, which the judge capped at $350,000.
It resulted in Heard getting almost $2 million, for defamation allegations made by Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman.
Netflix’s release date for the Depp V Heard documentary series:
the Depp V Heard documentary series is said to release on August 16th, 2023.
However, this date does not encompass the UK populace.
Who is responsible for bringing forward the Depp V Heard documentary series:
The director and executive producer for the new documentary is Emma Cooper.
For those unversed, she is well known for past works like The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes as well as The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann and Bikram: Yogi, Guri, Predator.