Netflix announces release date for ‘Depp V Heard’ Documentary Series

Netflix has officially acquired rights for the Depp V Heard documentary series, and its release date has just been unveiled.

The entire trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard featured a $5 million payout in punitive damages, which the judge capped at $350,000.

It resulted in Heard getting almost $2 million, for defamation allegations made by Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman.

Netflix’s release date for the Depp V Heard documentary series:

the Depp V Heard documentary series is said to release on August 16th, 2023.

However, this date does not encompass the UK populace.

Who is responsible for bringing forward the Depp V Heard documentary series:

The director and executive producer for the new documentary is Emma Cooper.

For those unversed, she is well known for past works like The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes as well as The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann and Bikram: Yogi, Guri, Predator.