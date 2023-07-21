Greta Gerwig explains how her Catholic upbringing inspired a few scenes in Barbie

Greta Gerwig has recently explained how Catholic upbringing had an impact on her Barbie movie.



In a new interview with AP News, Gerwig opened up about the similarities between Biblical stories and movie’s setting.

The director said, “In the movie, like when it starts, she’s in a world where there’s no ageing or death or pain or shame or self-consciousness, and then she suddenly becomes self-conscious — that's a really old story.”

“And we know that story,” continued the 39-year-old.

Gerwig, who attended St. Francis Catholic High School, mentioned that she “relied on these older story forms” because of her “Catholic upbringing”.

“I think I always go back to those older story forms because I went to Catholic school and I resonate with them,” she added.

Earlier, Gerwig told USA Today, “There’s this shot where Ruth hands Barbie a cup of tea, and the way we lined it up is the exact way that God is touching Adam on the Sistine Chapel.”

In May, Gerwig spoke to Vogue about the creation of the Barbie doll to the creation myth in the Bible, adding, “Ken was invented after Barbie, to burnish Barbie’s position in our eyes and in the world. That kind of creation myth is the opposite of the creation myth in Genesis.”