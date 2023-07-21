 
menu menu menu

Greta Gerwig explains how her Catholic upbringing inspired a few scenes in Barbie

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Greta Gerwig explains how her Catholic upbringing inspired a few scenes in Barbie
Greta Gerwig explains how her Catholic upbringing inspired a few scenes in Barbie

Greta Gerwig has recently explained how Catholic upbringing had an impact on her Barbie movie.

In a new interview with AP News, Gerwig opened up about the similarities between Biblical stories and movie’s setting.

The director said, “In the movie, like when it starts, she’s in a world where there’s no ageing or death or pain or shame or self-consciousness, and then she suddenly becomes self-conscious — that's a really old story.”

“And we know that story,” continued the 39-year-old.

Gerwig, who attended St. Francis Catholic High School, mentioned that she “relied on these older story forms” because of her “Catholic upbringing”.

“I think I always go back to those older story forms because I went to Catholic school and I resonate with them,” she added.

Earlier, Gerwig told USA Today, “There’s this shot where Ruth hands Barbie a cup of tea, and the way we lined it up is the exact way that God is touching Adam on the Sistine Chapel.”

In May, Gerwig spoke to Vogue about the creation of the Barbie doll to the creation myth in the Bible, adding, “Ken was invented after Barbie, to burnish Barbie’s position in our eyes and in the world. That kind of creation myth is the opposite of the creation myth in Genesis.”

More From Entertainment:

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig welcomes second child, a baby boy, with husband Noah Baumbach

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig welcomes second child, a baby boy, with husband Noah Baumbach
Kate Middleton issues a strong warning to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton issues a strong warning to Meghan Markle?
Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy casual dinner date in Mayfair

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy casual dinner date in Mayfair
Ariana Grande seen with Ethan Slater months before announcing Dalton Gomez split

Ariana Grande seen with Ethan Slater months before announcing Dalton Gomez split
Steve Harvey's witty response to death hoax breaks the internet

Steve Harvey's witty response to death hoax breaks the internet
Meghan Markle ‘rejected’ and feeling ‘demoralized’: ‘Is reluctant to share’ video

Meghan Markle ‘rejected’ and feeling ‘demoralized’: ‘Is reluctant to share’
Samuel Jackson reveals mystery wedding gift to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

Samuel Jackson reveals mystery wedding gift to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie shares anecdote from her mischievous childhood

'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie shares anecdote from her mischievous childhood

Netflix announces release date for ‘Depp V Heard’ Documentary Series

Netflix announces release date for ‘Depp V Heard’ Documentary Series