Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt addresses gender inequality in Hollywood

Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt has recently addressed gender inequality in Hollywood.



Speaking to The Guardian, The Devil Wears Prada actress believed that female celebrities are “considered too ambitious or emotional” when voicing out their opinion.

“I think there is still a pressure to be likeable, and sort of warm and understood, and men are not held to that same standard,” said the Edge of Tomorrow star.

She continued, “No one cared if Leonardo DiCaprio was likeable in The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Reflecting on women being “forthright”, the Sicario actress explained, “Yes, but I could equally generalise and say a lot of women tend to try to dance around things because we're not often given a platform to speak honestly.”

“Or you’re considered too ambitious or emotional if someone appears to be speaking their mind with spirited opinion,” added the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Emily also clarified she’s “not quitting Hollywood”.

“Just taking a little bit of downtime,” pointed out the actress.

Meanwhile, Blunt will next be seen in Pain Hustlers opposite Chris Evans and Andy Garcia as well as The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling.