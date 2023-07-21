Prince William is growing ‘impatient’ for King Charles’ crown

Royal experts believe Prince William is starting to look intent on getting back all the ‘media oxygen and attention possible’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser has issued these claims and sentiments regarding Prince William’s actions.

She weighed in on everything in her piece for News.com.au.

There, Ms Elser wrote, “In July, it was announced that William would double the size of a bit of ancient woodland the Duchy owned, a moment that came replete with a video of the father-of-three looking like a green-fingered country squire just a bit in love with the English countryside.”

“Was any mention made of the King’s decades of banging the drum about conservation? Indeed not,” she also went as far as to say.

“While none of these are potentially deadly instances, cumulatively they look like an impatient William trying to seize as much of the media oxygen and attention as possible to make himself look like the most exciting King-in-waiting since the invention of the phonograph.”

In Ms Elser’s eyes, “this is problematic, because one of the key things that has helped the royal family scrape its way through the Prince Andrew and Sussex convulsions has been unity.”

Before concluding she also added, “The remaining senior HRHs all pulling in the same direction and making staunch, unanimous decisions played a fundamental part in the fact that the monarchy has come out the other side, vaguely intact.”