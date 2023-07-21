 
‘If you are alive, it’s a gift’: Remembering Tony Bennett’s most inspiring words

Web Desk

July 21, 2023

Tony Bennett not only left behind his iconic music but also empowering words for his fans
On Friday, July 21, Tony Bennett, a renowned singer known for his exceptional interpretations of The Great American Songbook and jazz classics, passed away at the age of 96.

Throughout his career, Bennett generously shared his talents on these shows and discussed his philanthropic efforts to provide young people with access to arts education. The jazz king was also a lifelong painter under his real name Benedetto.

As the legend’s journey comes to an end, we take a look back at his most inspiring words. In a 2011 interview with Telegraph UK, Bennett shared his stance on retirement and shared a piece of wisdom regarding aging.

As he talked about retirement, he shared, “I fear retirement.”

He went on to express his love for the arts, saying: “I sing and paint every day. It’s a matter of “keep learning, keep growing, keep studying…”

“When I wake up, I can’t wait to go at it. I love it. I never say, “Oh God, I need a vacation.” I’m on vacation, wherever I am. Sinatra retired, Astaire retired a couple of times, I’ll never retire. What would I do? Watch the wall? I don’t get it.”

“I have an ambition to keep improving myself as I get older.”

He concluded the interview with inspiring words about growing older, “I dislike people who think they have to give up on life because of their age. That’s incorrect thinking. Never give up on life. If you are alive, it’s a gift. You’re lucky to be alive, never regret it.”

