The next box office battle: ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Saw X’ announce same release dates

Fans prepare for the next box office contest as ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Saw IX’ announce same release dates

Lionsgate has rescheduled the release of Saw X from its original Oct. 27 date to Sept. 29, putting it in direct competition with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Saw X is the latest installment in the franchise and takes place between the first and second films, featuring Tobin Bell reprising his role as Jigsaw.

The movie is directed by Kevin Greutert, who also directed Saw VI and Saw 3D. Meanwhile, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is the second film adaptation of the popular animated TV series and features a star-studded cast including Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Chris Rock, and Kim Kardashian, among others, along with her children North and Saint West. Together, these films are poised to be the next big box office doubleheader in 2023.

Lionsgate welcomed the box office battle on its official Twitter, writing, "reporting for SAW PATROL, sir"

Meanwhile, Barbie and Oppenheimer, which both released on 21 July, are minting money at the box office, with Barbie leading as predicted, with a 22.3 million in previews.

Warner Bros. have made an official announcement that Barbie has collected the best previous of 2023, besting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while Oppenheimer has collected 10.5 million, grossing like superhero movies and blockbusters like It Chapter Two.

Saw X and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will give fans the next big summer contest on September 29.