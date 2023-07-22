 
Drake polishes his freestyle skills 'On The Radar'

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Central Cee also joined Drake On The Radar
A new freestyle featuring Drake and Central Cee was dropped On The Radio, and fans couldn't hold their excitement.

The Drizzy took to Instagram to tease his latest collaboration with the British rap star amid his It's All A Blur Tour.

"A little exercise on a off day…me and Cench ontheradarradio loading."

Fans mostly gushed over the team-up, but some went for a light leg pulling of the pair.

“You have 20/20 vision…The glasses are just for show now,” one fan commented.

While a second added they thought Central Cee “was Eminem.”


Over the years, Drake rapped several freestyles when he visited Fire In The Booth, Link Up TV’s Behind Barz, Tim Westwood, and Funk Flex.

In other news, the Canadian rap star vibes at Ye’s seminal album’s College Dropout track Through the Wire.

The Grammy winner shared the snippets on Instagram Story, as he enjoyed the 46-year-old music in the bathroom while sporting a sweatshirt that promoted his new album, For All the Dogs.

