Netflix ‘One Piece’ live-action trailer unveils cast ready to sail high seas

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Netflix unveiled the first trailer of the life-action adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series, One Piece, as it gears up for next month’s release.

The manga had also been adapted to an anime series before the live-action version, which was celebrated by fans all over the world for decades now.

The story of One Piece follows a young kid, Monkey D. Luffy who is on a quest to find the legendary ‘One Piece’ treasure which was left by the previous Pirate King Gold Roger.

With his sights set on the prize, Luffy forms a pirate crew, Straw Hat Pirates, with odd characters he meets on the way, a swordsman Roronoa Zoro, the navigator Nami, the sniper Usopp and Sanji, who is a chef and a Casanova wannabe.

The show has been adapted by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, who is also an executive producer of the Netflix series. Unlike previous Netflix anime adaptions that went downhill, Oda was determined to deliver the best which is why it took seven years to produce.

Watch the trailer for One Piece live-action here:

Here is the main cast for Netflix’s One Piece

  • Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy
  • Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro
  • Emily Rudd as Nami
  • Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp
  • Taz Skylar as Sanji
  • Peter Gadiot as Shanks
  • Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan
  • Aidan Scott as Helmeppo
  • Steven John Ward as Dracule Mihawk

One Piece Release date:

One Piece is set for release on August 31st, 2023.

