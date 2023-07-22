 
Jennifer Garner steps out after she supported Kate Middleton's move

By
Web Desk

July 22, 2023

Jennifer Garner turned heads with her latest public appearance after she supported  Princess of Wales Kate Middleton over her latest move as she continued royal duties.

Kate, who is the Patron of the National Portrait Gallery, visited the newly reopened Gallery last month after an extensive, three-year refurbishment programme.

The Last Thing He Told Me star supported Kate Middleton’s move by pressing the heart button on her post.

And on Friday the actress showed off the healthy lifestyle she has used over the years to keep her mind and body fit and healthy.

Despite temperatures that eventually reached 107 degrees Fahrenheit, the Hollywood leading lady headed out on an intense run with one of her gal pals in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which isn't far from where she lives with her three children.

Jennifer Garner steps out after she supported Kate Middletons move

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this past April, Garner shared how she incorporates jogging into her daily effort to break a sweat.

'What I do in the morning is I work out,' she told Barrymore, who looked surprise, and replied: 'Every day?! Oh God.'

