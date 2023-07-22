Bruce Willis wife Emma recalls lessons she learned from Tony Bennett after singer death

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming Willis shared a tribute for Tony Bennett while sharing the lessons she learned from the late singer about Alzheimer.

Following the passing of the Legendary New York crooner, the model-actor took to Instagram to recall an evening spent with Bennett and his wife Susan Crow.

Alongside a series of photos from their dinner, she penned, “We are so saddened to hear of Mr Bennett’s passing. I will personally always remember him for his kind, graceful and gentle demeanor.”

“An evening spent with Tony and Susan was the best NY date night one could ever ask for,” she added. "And his talent, boy his talent—we stand in awe and admiration.”

She went on to talk about how the singer’s disease affected his career, writing, “I especially applaud the final chapter of his career, as he continued to dazzle and elicit nothing but joy and excitement performing selflessly despite his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.”



“It was a beautiful reminder that we should never allow society to dictate or dismiss anyone because of their cognitive challenges but instead provide the room for them to flourish,” she said.

“When he hit the stage, he shined and everyone around him beamed!” the Perfect Stranger star wrote before expressing gratitude to Bennet and his family for “shining a bright light on this disease.”

“It has and will forever be so meaningful and impactful to me,” she concluded. “As Mr. Bennett said, ‘Life is a gift, even with Alzheimer’s.’”

Ever since The Sixth Sense star was diagnosed with Aphasia which later progressed into frontotemporal dementia, Heming has been vocal about the disease in an effort to raise awareness about brain health.