Jennifer Lopez to keep close eye on Ben Affleck if he stars in ‘Deadpool 3’ with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has given husband Ben Affleck a list of rules to follow in case he reprise his role in Deadpool opposite Jennifer Garner, who is confirmed to play Elektra in the film’s third installment.

The Mother star will be keeping a close eye on the Air director to make sure “there are no 'just like old times' moments” between him and Garner if they reunite on the film set.

J.Lo has banned Affleck from having any “joint interviews” or “photoshoots” with Garner even though it is still not confirmed if the hunk will reprise his Daredevil role in Ryan Reynolds film.

"J.Lo already has a list of rules for when Ben's working, but she'll be adding a few more should he go ahead and film a cameo alongside Jen," an insider told Woman's Day.

"Elektra is Daredevil's love interest, so she's making sure there are no 'just like old times' moments between them,” the insider added.

Even though Garner has moved on from Affleck with John Miller, who she has been dating since 2018, Lopez has her reservations about her being in the same film as her husband.

"J.Lo wants 24/7 access to the set and to be able to drop in unannounced," the source shared. "There are to be no promo joint interviews and or photoshoots, and no after-work socialising.”

“She wants Ben home as soon as he's done filming,” the insider said.