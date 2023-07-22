The 1975 banned from performing in Malaysia following Matt Healy's onstage kiss

During a performance at the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia, popular pop band The 1975 brought their set to an unexpected end after their lead singer, Matt Healy, and bassist, Ross McDonald, shared a kiss onstage during their rendition of 'I Like America and America Likes Me.'

The kiss, which was seen as a statement in support of LGBT rights, went against the views of the Malaysian government, resulting in the band's set being cut short by thirty minutes.

Before the controversial moment, Healy addressed the audience, expressing his frustration with the country's restrictive ordinances and defending the fans, stating they should not be held responsible for their government's stance. He revealed that the band had contemplated canceling the show but decided against it, not wanting to disappoint their fans, reports Rollingstone.

Further on in his speech, Healy addressed that he would gladly take the blame if the group were banned, explaining: “If you wanna bring me here, then f**k off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good”.

Following the kiss, The 1975 performed one more song before leaving the stage, with Healy announcing their ban from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The setlist had to be shortened, and some songs, including 'Robbers,' 'Somebody Else,' and 'I'm In Love With You,' were not performed that night.

This is not the first time Healy has taken a stand against anti-LGBT laws during a concert. Previously, in Dubai, he kissed a male fan, defying the country's regulations. As of now, there is no official information on the duration of the band's ban from Malaysia.

The Good Vibes Festival responded to the incident, expressing regret that the set had to be cut short due to "non-compliance with local performance guidelines." Despite the setback, the festival assured attendees that the upcoming Good Vibes Festival in 2023 would proceed as planned.