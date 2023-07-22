Dua Lipa appears in ‘Barbie’ just for 30 seconds after writing song for film

Dua Lipa fans were shocked after she appeared in the hotly released blockbuster film Barbie for a duration of only 30 seconds.

The singer-turned-actor, who portrays the role of Mermaid Barbie in the Margot Robbie starrer, has a screen time of approximately 30 seconds out of the 114-minute film.

According to The Sun, the Levitating hitmaker has dialogues consisting of total of 16 words even though she penned a song for the soundtrack of the movie.

Lipa has five appearances throughout the film including one in which she offers John Cena's merman character a beer.

Speaking about her acting debut in Greta Gerwig directorial, she said on her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast last year, “For me it's like baby steps”

“That's also just the best way to discover yourself as well,” she added. “Rather than throwing yourself in the deep end with something that maybe you can't completely tackle head on.”

“I think my biggest fear would be taking on a really big role and being, like, '(expletive)! - now I have to be an actor and feel these emotions and feelings on camera,' when I haven't brought myself up to that point yet,” she said.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as leads, is already making waves after it was released in theaters on July 21, 2023 with mostly possible reviews for Gerwig from top notch media publications.

Manohla Dargis, chief film critic for The New York Times, praised the film, writing, “the Mattel brand looms large here, but Gerwig, whose directorial command is so fluent she seems born to filmmaking, is announcing that she’s in control.”

The Little Women director's “take on the ultra-popular toy line (is) so darn smart,” penned Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge.