Robert Downey Jr. answers most searched questions about him

Robert Downey Jr., known for his Ironman character in Avengers, has recently answered the most searched questions about him online.



Robert and Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan appeared in an interview with Wired, where they shared insights into their life and answered the netizens' questions.

Responding to whether Robert performed his stunts, the Hollywood sensation said, "I do perform stunts, but now I am committing to do less stunts in his acting career."

The actor also revealed that he got a tattoo of the Avenger cast in addition to five others, adding that Scarlett Johansson was the first one to get Avenger cast tattoo. Then several others followed her, including Robert, reports Hindustan Times.

In response to a question if Robert like Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor using his wits, initially answered, "I don't like Gwyneth Paltrow," and after a pause, added that he adores Paltrow like a sister, "Like a sister that you may have made out a few times while still liking her."

Answering the most searched question about him on the web about how he became Ironman, Downey said, "It was God's will. I had pretty good screen test but I'll tell you what really happened."

He said that he made a movie Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and wanted to do something that would make an impact, and then Iron Man came out, and everyone who knew or loved him said, "This will do until The Dark Knight comes out."

He also revealed his hobby of taking old cars and then making them eco-friendly.