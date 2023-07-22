You star Penn Badgley’ honest confession about ‘meaningful’ projects

Penn Badgley has recently confessed that all of his acting projects are not “meaningful” doesn’t creatively fulfil him.



During his appearance on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, Penn, who rose to fame with his role in Gossip Girl, revealed that he wanted his projects “to serve him in some meaningful way” but they didn’t.

“Some people have the experience, as a professional artist, where they’re always able to choose a film from the director and work on things they want,” said the You actor.

Penn continued, “Far more often, like I have, you work to work – you can’t always make the choices you want.”

The 36-year-old stated, “It would be dishonest if I ever say that my love for the craft and every project, I’ve ever done has kept me going, because it hasn’t.”

“That is why I have questioned it a lot along the way. I think it’s fine to be transparent about that,” remarked the Easy A actor.

The Margin Call star explained, “You see it with actors on a press tour, and they get asked, ‘So what drew you to this project?’ What do you mean, ‘What drew me to this project’? I needed to work because my monthly expenses were so high.”

“What drew me to the ‘Fantastic World of Pets 3’, to play the animated dolphin? Let me tell you, Entertainment Tonight reporter who I don’t know. Who cares? Who actually cares about that part of it?” he added.