Katie Price reflects on 'I Am A Celebrity' journey as kids show interest

Katie Price, who had recently undergone surgery to change the shape of her nose, has revealed that her oldest children, Princess and Junior, want to follow in their mother's footsteps and participate in I Am A Celebrity.



The 45-year-old Katie was featured on the series in 2004 and 2009, and she hailed her experience on the show as most unique and unforgettable.

She gave an insight into her time at the programme in the snippet of her upcoming Katie Price Show on TikTok, reports Dailymail.

Junior and Princess want to do I am A Celebrity

Katie said, "Junior and Princess want to do I am A Celebrity." She lamented about the show going downhill while also hopeful that it would be around long enough for her kids to participate.

The former glamour model gave an insight saying, "The challenges are real as you get flown out in a little jungle. You do starve, and if you don't get stars, you are only left with rice and beans."

The third instalment of I Am A Celebrity is considered to have taken the show from a popular reality TV series to an ITV juggernaut as it featured an iconic marriage of celebrity history.

Katie Price and singer Peter Andre married in 2005, and they split after staying together for four years in 2009.

While recalling the stressful time when she prepared for her exams, Katie revealed that she has been quite easygoing regarding her studies with Princess.