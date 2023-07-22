 
Jonnie Irwin shares heartwarming update from The Ashes' commentary box amidst cancer fight

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin, suffering from terminal cancer, appeared in high spirits as he was spotted enjoying The Ashes' fourth test cricket match.

A Place in the Sun presenter took to Instagram to share an update regarding enjoying the fourth test of the series with his fans.

Irwin was seen enjoying the match from the commentary box. He kept his wardrobe casual by pairing a dark jumper with a blue and white scarf.

Jonnie Irwin, whose doctors told him he might only have a few months to live, shared some of the videos from the commentary box, reports Dailymail

He captioned his post, "I can't thank @emiratesot enough for a delightful day at the test, especially Debbie who wade everything happen."

Irwin continued, "The hospitality and seats were excellent. A great day of Cricket (if you're an England fan. Now on the rattle back to The Toon. I'll sleep well tonight..."

Jonnie was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, and he revealed that his cancer had spread from his lungs to his brain.

The Escape to the Country star is trying to spend most of his possibly final time with his family. He recently shared an update on the renovation of his house with his fans.

Jonnie is married to Jessica Holmes and shares three little sons with her. His eldest, Rex, is four, and twins Rafa and Cormac are three. 

