'Barbie' riles anti-feminists, calls the movie 'woke propaganda'

'Barbie' was slammed by the right-wing commentators also

Greta Gerwig was hailed for her feminist take on the new Barbie movie. But not everyone is happy.

On Twitter, users blasted the clip promoting woke; some called the film “man-hating feminist trash”.

Here are some of the responses of the critics of the Mattel doll.

In other news, Barbie reviews are here, and apart from Margot Robbie's performance and Greta Gerwig's direction, Ryan Gosling was hailed in the film, with many calling for an Oscar nod for the actor.

On Twitter, fans shared their view on the Canadian star's silver-haired Ken.

"Barbie looks camp right in the eye and turns it into a post-modern meta exploration of existentialism, feminism, the patriarchy and masculinity packaged in a satirical musical comedy homage to the fabric of cinema. It is *the* movie of our time. Ryan Gosling, the Oscar is yours," one reviewer penned.

While another added, "Ryan Gosling's performance as Ken was oscar worthy. One of my biggest doubt was him but I'm glad he proved me wrong. He stole the show for me! Margot Robbie, ofc, fantastic as always. She looked like an actual Barbie the entire movie. The Kens dancing sequence was just wow!"