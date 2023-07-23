'This Morning’ Holly Willoughby to make a big money deal with ITV

Holly Willoughby has reportedly been in talks with ITV bosses for a new lucrative deal amid the fallout over Phillip Schofield’s affair with a much younger colleague.

But a source close to the 42-year-old has revealed that, far from quitting, the presenter is set to sign a lucrative new contract – and with it save the show.

The source confirmed she will be back on the daytime programme – which she has presented for 14 years – in September as its main star.

Even This Morning’s behind-the-scenes staff were convinced that Ms Willoughby was ‘quietly quitting’ following Schofield’s resignation two months ago.

A source said: ‘Holly is going back. People have been saying she won’t for some time now but she is.

‘ITV want her back, and they are delighted she has agreed. It will be made official shortly but it will save This Morning, it will ease a huge crisis that they are in.

‘It most probably would have been game over for them if Holly had left.’

It is likely that Ms Willoughby will be paid more than the current £700,000 salary that she receives for hosting the programme four days a week.