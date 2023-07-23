 
menu menu menu

Selena Gomez shares glimpse into floral-themed and star-studded birthday bash

By
A. Akmal

|July 23, 2023

Selena Gomez shares glimpse into floral-themed and star-studded birthday bash

Selena Gomez rang in her 31st birthday with a big birthday bash with many of her famous friends in attendance.

The Only Murders in the Building star looked confident in a short, red tube dress with floral ruffle detail. She paired the dress with black strappy heels with a red flower detail to match the theme of her ensemble. Her hair was styled in an up-do and she wore gold hoop earrings to complete the look.

The Love You Like A Love Song musician took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 to share a glimpse of her party which seemed to be a big celebration.

In a carousel of images, Gomez was seen partying with her friends which included her music collaborator Benny Blanco, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and many more.

Selena Gomez shares glimpse into floral-themed and star-studded birthday bash

Couple of images also revealed that the birthday girl’s cake, covered in white frosting and decked up in red florals, was also in theme with her outfit.

Just hours ago, the Disney alum had shared an at home cosy celebration she enjoyed on her 31st. In an image posted on IG, Gomez was seen blowing out the candles over a floral-adorned cake commemorating her big day with a special message for her fans.

Gomez expressed her gratitude for the things in her life especially her Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact Fund.

“Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”

The birthday celebrations come at the heels of the news that the Rare Beauty founder is now almost a billionaire, per TMZ. Quoting the numbers from CelebrityNetWorth.com, Selena Gomez’s net worth is around $800 million.

More From Entertainment:

'Barbie' riles anti-feminists, calls the movie 'woke propaganda'

'Barbie' riles anti-feminists, calls the movie 'woke propaganda'
Robert Downey Jr. fires hilarious expletive on Mark Ruffalo

Robert Downey Jr. fires hilarious expletive on Mark Ruffalo

Sofia Vergara faced 'unsupportive partner' in Joe Manganiello video

Sofia Vergara faced 'unsupportive partner' in Joe Manganiello
Kate Middleton 'quite like labor' because it was 'hugely powerful' video

Kate Middleton 'quite like labor' because it was 'hugely powerful'
Drake doesn't 'trust' himself for marriage?

Drake doesn't 'trust' himself for marriage?

'Barbie' star America Ferrera makes her 'dirty' guilty pleasure public

'Barbie' star America Ferrera makes her 'dirty' guilty pleasure public
50 Cent fires fresh salvo at JAY-Z and Beyoncé

50 Cent fires fresh salvo at JAY-Z and Beyoncé
‘love you more than you know’: Nicola Peltz celebrates bestie Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday

‘love you more than you know’: Nicola Peltz celebrates bestie Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday
Stacey Dooley opens up about motherhood challenges after welcoming daughter with partner Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley opens up about motherhood challenges after welcoming daughter with partner Kevin Clifton