Selena Gomez shares glimpse into floral-themed and star-studded birthday bash

Selena Gomez rang in her 31st birthday with a big birthday bash with many of her famous friends in attendance.

The Only Murders in the Building star looked confident in a short, red tube dress with floral ruffle detail. She paired the dress with black strappy heels with a red flower detail to match the theme of her ensemble. Her hair was styled in an up-do and she wore gold hoop earrings to complete the look.

The Love You Like A Love Song musician took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 to share a glimpse of her party which seemed to be a big celebration.

In a carousel of images, Gomez was seen partying with her friends which included her music collaborator Benny Blanco, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and many more.



Couple of images also revealed that the birthday girl’s cake, covered in white frosting and decked up in red florals, was also in theme with her outfit.

Just hours ago, the Disney alum had shared an at home cosy celebration she enjoyed on her 31st. In an image posted on IG, Gomez was seen blowing out the candles over a floral-adorned cake commemorating her big day with a special message for her fans.

Gomez expressed her gratitude for the things in her life especially her Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact Fund.

“Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”

The birthday celebrations come at the heels of the news that the Rare Beauty founder is now almost a billionaire, per TMZ. Quoting the numbers from CelebrityNetWorth.com, Selena Gomez’s net worth is around $800 million.

