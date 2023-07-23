 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Prince George on his 10th birthday?

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry apparently snubbed Prince George on his 10th birthday on Saturday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the 10th birthday of their eldest son George, who is the second in line to British throne, with a sweet note.

They also shared new portrait of George and said, “10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!”

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the royal family also wished the future king a very happy birthday.

The royal family tweeted, “Happy Birthday to Prince George!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

However, the California-based royals seemingly snubbed Kate and William’s son on his special day.

It is unknown whether they sent Prince George birthday wishes privately on Saturday, with the young royal reaching the milestone of 10.

