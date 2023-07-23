Star Trek Universe announces musical episode in 'Strange New Worlds' season 2

Star Trek fans are in for a treat as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gears up for an unprecedented musical episode in its upcoming season.

The exciting news was unveiled during the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where a teaser video for the episode titled "Subspace Rhapsody" was also showcased.

The second season of Strange New Worlds has been teasing the musical talents of its cast members, with Celia Rose Gooding's Uhura demonstrating her vocal prowess in an episode where she used tones to activate alien technology. Now, with the musical episode, viewers will get the chance to hear her belt out some impressive high notes, as seen in the teaser video.

"Subspace Rhapsody" will feature original songs composed by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce of the rock band Letters to Cleo. Fans familiar with Hanley's work in the 2001 cult film Josie and the Pussycats will likely be thrilled to see her contribution to the Star Trek universe.

Scheduled as episode 9 of season 2, "Subspace Rhapsody" is set to premiere on August 3 exclusively on Paramount+. To add to the excitement, a special poster for the musical episode was also unveiled during the event.

The Star Trek Comic-Con panel had even more surprises in store for fans. Attendees were treated to a new clip from the highly-anticipated final season of Star Trek: Discovery and a trailer for season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is slated to premiere on September 7 on Paramount+.

However, the biggest revelation of the panel was the announcement that the eagerly awaited crossover episode of Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks, featuring Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome's animated characters in live-action for the first time.