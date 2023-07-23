 
menu menu menu

‘Eternally grateful’: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Parent’s Day with throwback family pic

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in Kannada movie KD – The Devil
Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in Kannada movie 'KD – The Devil'

On Parent’s Day 2023, Indian diva Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to appreciate her parents Surendra and Sunanda Shetty for being the “BESTest parents.”

The actress shared a sweet throwback photo of her small family which featured her with her parents and younger sister Shamita Shetty. The actress can be seen wearing a red dress and white sneakers, while her sister wore waist high pants an the same type of sneakers.

Captioning the post, the actress, 48, wrote, “For being the bestest parents...Happy Parents' Day! Miss you, Dad! Love you, Mom. Eternally grateful we are!” For the universe, Shilpa’s father passed away in October 2016 due to a cardiac arrest.

Just one day before her Parents Day post, Shilpa’s Instagram followers reached 30 million, and the actress expressed her joy with a celebratory post. 

She wrote: “Thank you SO much, my dearest InstaFamily, for making this journey such a memorable one…Want each and every one of my 30-Million-strong #InstaFam to know that you are special… my heart is full with gratitude. Love you all!”

As for her professional journey, she made her comeback with the 2021 comedy Hungama 2. She will next be seen in the action movie KD – The Devil, which will star Dhruva Sarja as the lead alongside Shilpa. It will also feature beloved actor Sanjay Dutt.

Shilpa shared the poster for the movie in March, which shows the actress in a white polka dot saree, sporting a chic retro look in front of a vintage car.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has ‘no loyalty’ in his bones: ‘People are disgusted’

Prince Harry has ‘no loyalty’ in his bones: ‘People are disgusted’
Queen's Brian May reveals regret over not collaborating with John Lennon

Queen's Brian May reveals regret over not collaborating with John Lennon
Gisele Bundchen offers a glimpse into ‘low-key’ birthday celebration

Gisele Bundchen offers a glimpse into ‘low-key’ birthday celebration
Victoria Beckham shares sweet memories with husband David and Kim Kardashian

Victoria Beckham shares sweet memories with husband David and Kim Kardashian
Star Trek Universe announces musical episode in 'Strange New Worlds' season 2

Star Trek Universe announces musical episode in 'Strange New Worlds' season 2
'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy makes spooky entrance in 'Haunted Mansion' trailer video

'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy makes spooky entrance in 'Haunted Mansion' trailer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Prince George on his 10th birthday? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Prince George on his 10th birthday?
Jennifer Garner shares her thoughts on SAG membership amid ongoing strike: Photo

Jennifer Garner shares her thoughts on SAG membership amid ongoing strike: Photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post amid divorce rumours video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post amid divorce rumours