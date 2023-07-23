‘Eternally grateful’: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Parent’s Day with throwback family pic

Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in Kannada movie 'KD – The Devil'

On Parent’s Day 2023, Indian diva Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to appreciate her parents Surendra and Sunanda Shetty for being the “BESTest parents.”

The actress shared a sweet throwback photo of her small family which featured her with her parents and younger sister Shamita Shetty. The actress can be seen wearing a red dress and white sneakers, while her sister wore waist high pants an the same type of sneakers.

Captioning the post, the actress, 48, wrote, “For being the bestest parents...Happy Parents' Day! Miss you, Dad! Love you, Mom. Eternally grateful we are!” For the universe, Shilpa’s father passed away in October 2016 due to a cardiac arrest.

Just one day before her Parents Day post, Shilpa’s Instagram followers reached 30 million, and the actress expressed her joy with a celebratory post.

She wrote: “Thank you SO much, my dearest InstaFamily, for making this journey such a memorable one…Want each and every one of my 30-Million-strong #InstaFam to know that you are special… my heart is full with gratitude. Love you all!”

As for her professional journey, she made her comeback with the 2021 comedy Hungama 2. She will next be seen in the action movie KD – The Devil, which will star Dhruva Sarja as the lead alongside Shilpa. It will also feature beloved actor Sanjay Dutt.

Shilpa shared the poster for the movie in March, which shows the actress in a white polka dot saree, sporting a chic retro look in front of a vintage car.



