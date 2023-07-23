Scottish cinemas opt for family-friendly Barbie amidst 'Barbenheimer' buzz

Independent cinemas across Scotland are facing a tough decision this weekend as they choose between screening the new Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, and Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller Oppenheimer. This cinematic battle has taken the internet by storm and earned the nickname 'Barbenheimer'.

Both films, released on Friday, have generated significant attention due to their distinct genres, leading many moviegoers to consider watching both back-to-back.

However, some smaller cinemas in Scotland are unable to accommodate both films simultaneously during their opening week and must choose one over the other.

The majority of these cinemas have opted for Barbie, driven by international predictions that it will be a bigger hit and its appeal as a summer, family-friendly film.

Hamish McIntyre from Fort William's Highland Cinema explained the dilemma, stating, “If you take a big flagship film it has to play on all the bigger screens all day. So we had to pick one. We couldn’t have them both at the same time. So I went for Barbie, because all of the international predictions are that it’s going to be bigger. It’s much more of a summer, family-friendly film."

Some cinemas, such as Highland Cinema, have already experienced success this year with family-oriented movies like The Super Mario Bros. Given Barbie's appeal to a similar audience, it has the potential to reach similar heights.

Additionally, Oppenheimer's lengthy three-hour runtime limits the number of showings a cinema can accommodate compared to Barbie, which runs for just under two hours.

Jennie Larney, programmer at Oban Phoenix Cinema, reported that the decision has paid off, with families flocking to the big screen during the school holidays to watch Barbie, which is performing exceptionally well, nearly selling out.

The competition between Barbie and Oppenheimer continues to captivate audiences, and the independent cinemas' careful selection of Barbie appears to be reaping rewards, especially in attracting family audiences during this holiday season.