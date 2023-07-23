Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spotted at Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson made headlines as they were seen leaving the Inter Miami Game, where they attended Lionel Messi's debut for the Florida soccer club last Friday.

After the game, the two decided to continue the celebration by dining at Gekko, a trendy Japanese steakhouse in Miami, known for being created by pop star Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman.

Kim Kardashian chose a striking all-leather outfit for the occasion, featuring a sleeveless leather top and black leather pants. She completed her look with a small bag and her hair pulled back elegantly.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson, who is famously known as Khloé Kardashian's ex, sported a daring ensemble consisting of a see-through black top, black pants, and black sneakers, accessorized with a substantial chain. The NBA player is a proud father to Tatum and True, whom he shares with Khloé, as well as Prince Oliver and Theo.

Gekko, the Japanese steakhouse, has quickly become a popular spot for A-listers, attracting stars like Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and Kendall Jenner, who is reportedly Bad Bunny's girlfriend. The restaurant, opened just last summer, has already gained considerable attention from the celebrity community.